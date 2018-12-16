17-year-old shot in leg while leaving Detroit skating rink

DETROIT - A 17-year-old boy was shot around 10 p.m. Saturday while leaving a skating rink in the 16600 block of Schoolcraft, according to police.

Police say the victim was coming out of the skating rink when the suspect drove up and starting firing from the driver's side, striking him in the lower leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital nearby for treatment. The suspect was driving an unknown vehicle.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.