17-year-old student arrested after bomb threat made against Plymouth-Canton high schools

CANTON, Mich. - A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday after police learned of a bomb threat made against the Plymouth-Canton high school campus, officials said.

Canton police officers learned of a bomb threat made Thursday against the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park. Authorities investigated the threat and arrested one student. They believe he acted alone.

"We applaud the very responsible individual who quickly reported this post to school administration, and we continue to be proud of our community’s dedication to keeping our schools safe," school district Superintendent Monica L. Merritt said. "Student and staff safety will remain the No. 1 priority of Plymouth-Canton Community Schools."

Officials said there is no threat to the safety of students and staff members, but there is increased patrol at the campus Friday.

Police are finalizing the investigation before turning the information over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges.

"The Canton Police Department is dedicated to thoroughly investigating all threats to the safety of our residents and, specifically, our student population,” Deputy Director of Police Chad Baugh said.

