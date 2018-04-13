LIVE: 17-year-old to be sentenced on 4 felony threats to Plymouth-Canton high schools

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy faces sentencing Friday morning on four felonies in connection with threats directed at Plymouth-Canton high schools.

Brendan James Sibel pleaded guilty to two counts of terrorism threat, a 20-year felony, and two counts of bomb threat, a 4-year felony.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office issued the charges following a police investigation that began earlier in the month, when students at Canton and Salem high schools reported discovering threats written on a bathroom wall in each building.

"We are evaluating these very serious cases on an individual basis," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy. "In this case, we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt alleged bomb and terrorism threats. We urge anyone that has any information on any potential school threat case to notify law enforcement immediately."

The threats were determined to be non-credible.

"Threats made against our schools, regardless of intent, will not be tolerated," said Monica L. Merritt, P-CCS Superintendent of Schools. "Any threats to the safety of our students and staff will be taken seriously, and those deemed responsible will be held accountable. We recognize what makes our high school campus so unique as ‘Three Schools, One Park’ also presents some unique challenges…but we have an incredible community, and together we will ensure that P-CCS remains a safe learning environment for all."

