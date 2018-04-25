17-year-old Westland boy charged for threat to shoot Wayne Memorial High School students, police say

WAYNE, Mich. - A 17-year-old Westland boy was arrested Friday after he threatened to shoot other students at Wayne Memorial High School, police said.
Gustavo Godinez is also accused of sharing a picture of a handgun.
Officers were called to the school Friday and arrested Godinez.
Godinez was arraigned Sunday on a charge of threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony. He's being held on $20,000 bail.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 1, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 8.
