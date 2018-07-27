18,000 DTE Energy customers without power due to weather, equipment problems

DETROIT - DTE Energy officials are reporting 18,000 customers remain without power Friday due to Thursday's weather and equipment problems.

The outages are scattered throughout the Metro Detroit area, officials said. More than 60 downed power lines have been reported to the utility company. Customers are urged to use extreme caution when outdoors and to avoid contact with any downed wire.

An equipment problem knocked out power to more than 800 customers in the area of Warren and Madison Heights. There were also more than 500 residents without power in Plymouth, according to the DTE Energy outage map on Thursday.

DTE officials said crews were already working on the broken equipment before the weather brought on more outages.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued early Thursday afternoon in Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The strong storms brought hail, lightning and strong winds to the area.

