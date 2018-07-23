18-year-old Detroit man charged in deadly hit-and-run

DETROIT - A man has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash last week on Detroit's west side.

Adonis Jackson, 18, was arrested on Thursday and charged with failing to stop at the scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death. He was arraigned on Saturday.

Police said Jackson hit and killed a 20-year-old man who was crossing 7 Mile Road on July 16 on Detroit's west side.

Police said Jackson was traveling eastbound at the time of the incident, and failed to stop. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident was captured on Project Greenlight cameras and police are crediting the footage from a nearby gas station in helping to find the suspect.

