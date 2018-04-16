18-year-old Inkster man charged in Livonia auto thefts

LIVONIA, Mich. - An 18-year-old Inkster man was charged in connection with the theft of a several vehicles in Livonia.

Coranthos Lee Reed is charged with larceny, two counts of receiving and concealing stolen property, unlawful driving away with a motor vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Officers were called to the 29900 block of Orangelawn Street on April 9 on a suspicious persons report. The caller said two men were standing by a vehicle and ran away when the caller was taking out his trash.

While officers spoke with the caller, a Toyota Corolla approached and a man got out of the vehicle and entered a 2010 Ford Escape. Both vehicles left the scene and officers found the Toyota unoccupied around the corner.

Records showed the Toyota was reported stolen out of Romulus.

Officers heard a crash and found that the Escape had crashed into a parked car. The vehicle crashed into the entrance to LA Fitness and after a short foot pursuit, Reed was arrested.

Reed was given a $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.