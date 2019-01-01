18-year-old man shot in Detroit New Year's Eve

Detroit police have launched an investigation into a shooting that happened New Year's Eve in the 13800 block of Saratoga Avenue that left an 18-year-old man injured.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m.

According to an account from police, the victim was walking back from the store with his friend, a 24-year-old woman, when a white four door Sedan pulled up and the occupant inside the car opened fire in his direction. The victim was stuck and the car fled in an unknown direction. No other injuries were reported.

The victim was privately transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information cal police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.