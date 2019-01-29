18-year-old Michigan man arrested for sexual assault of multiple minors, police say

An 18-year-old Michigan man has been arrested for sexual assault, police said. (WDIV)

ALPENA, Mich. - An 18-year-old Michigan man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of multiple minors, according to police.

Noah Allen McBride, of Alpena, was wanted for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct involving minors, police said.

Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward Monday for information leading to McBride's arrest. He was taken into custody Monday night thanks to a tip received by the Alpena Police Department, officials said.

Police did not reveal how many minors are alleged to have been victimized by McBride.

Information about McBride's bond and when he will appear in court was not revealed.

