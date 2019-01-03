18-year-old woman ejected, killed after driver loses control, crashes into pole in Port Huron

An 18-year-old girl was ejected from a car and killed in Port Huron, police said. (WDIV)

PORT HURON, Mich. - An 18-year-old woman was ejected from a car and killed in Port Huron when a driver lost control and crashed into a telephone poll, causing the car to roll over, according to police.

Officials said a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on Pine Grove Avenue near Thomas Edison Drive at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Port Huron man driving the Camaro lost control of the car, causing it to leave the road, crash into a telephone pole and roll over, police said.

Emily Lynn Knox, of Port Huron, the front-seat passenger, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, according to police.

The driver and the two back-seat passengers -- an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from Port Huron -- were taken to McLaren Port Huron Hospital and released, officials said.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash. The case will then be reviewed with the St. Clair County Prosecuting Attorney's Traffic Crash Unit to determine possible charges, police said.

