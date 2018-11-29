18-year-old woman fatally shot on Detroit's east side, police say

Police said an 18-year-old woman was shot in the head. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said a 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after an 18-year-old woman was fatally shot on the city's east side.

Police said the incident happened at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Dobel Street.

The man told police he went outside and returned inside to find the woman with a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials.

He was taken into custody on unrelated warrants while police investigate the shooting, authorities said.

