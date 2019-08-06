19-year-old charged after allegedly chasing, attacking 2 people in North Carolina woods with machete

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. - A 19-year-old man has been charged after allegedly assaulting two people in the woods with a machete on Sunday.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina was called to a scene on allegations of assault. While en route, they were informed that the caller claimed they were being chased through the woods by a person armed with a machete.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim covered in blood, sitting in a driveway a short distance from the woodline. The victim said he had been chased by two people and one of them had cut him several times with a machete.

Police said three large wounds were visible. A second victim was found at a different location and also had visible lacerations, according to police.

Both victims were taken to a hospital.

After an investigation, Ellijah Stone Bailey was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was expected in court Monday.

Both victims are in stable condition. Police said the incident is believed to be domestic in nature and is still under investigation.

