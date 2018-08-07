19-year-old charged in hit-and-run crash that critically injured Detroit police officer

DETROIT - A 19-year-old was formally charged Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a Detroit police officer.

Jonathan Cole, of Belleville, faces a list of charges in the crash. Prosecutors said he was driving recklessly Saturday along West McNichols Road when he hit the officer and fled the scene.

Officer Fadi Shukur was struck by the vehicle while walking back to his car after helping with a crowd control issue on McNichols, police said.

Cole turned himself in that afternoon, but the prosecutor said that was after he cleaned out his system.

Officials with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Cole’s parents helped him after the crash.

A judge issued him a $150,000 bond, and he can’t have any contact with his parents or witnesses.

