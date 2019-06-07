19-year-old Detroit man charged for triple-homicide on city's east side

DETROIT - A 19-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a triple-homicide that occurred on Memorial Day weekend.

Devon Robinson is facing murder charges in connection with the slayings of three members of Detroit's LGBTQ community, according to officials.

Robinson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of the use of a firearm in connection with a felony.

The victims were all fatally shot last month inside a home on Devonshire Road on Detroit's east side.

Investigators believe Robinson is an ex-boyfriend that was angry over several issues, the murders are not believed to have been a hate crime.

"The alleged actions of this defendant are disturbing on so many levels, but the fact that this happened during Pride Month adds salt into the wound. We must remain ever vigilant in our fight to eradicate hate in Wayne County and beyond," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

“This case illustrates the mortal danger faced by members of Detroit’s LGBTQ community, including transgender women of color. The LGBTQ community knows that the Fair Michigan Justice Project, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and the Detroit Police Department stand ready to aggressively prosecute these brutal crimes,” Fair Michigan President Alanna Maguire said.

Robinson is expected to be arraigned Friday after 9 a.m.

