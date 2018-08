DETROIT - A 19-year-old man was killed Friday night after suffering a gunshot wound to his head.

According to authorities, the fatal shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. in a home in the 11000 block of Hubbell Avenue.

Police believe the victim was in an upstairs bedroom, dancing and playing with a handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking him in the head.

The investigation is ongoing.



