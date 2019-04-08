19-year-old killed in shooting on Detroit's west side, 2 others injured

DETROIT - Three people were shot and a teen was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side.

It happened on Stoepel Street in Detroit. A 19-year-old man was killed and two others of an unknown age were transported to a hospital for injuries.

Police said two vehicles drove down Stoepel Street and the people in the vehicles were shooting at each other. The 19-year-old is believed to have been an innocent bystander, according to police.

