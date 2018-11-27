19-year-old Michigan mother charged in death of 8-month-old son

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A young Michigan mother is facing charges in the death of her 8-month-old son.

WOOD TV reports 19-year-old Angel Hull of Zeeland Township, was arraigned Tuesday on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse. Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and second-degree child abuse is a maximum of ten years.

Police were called to a home on Oct. 22, where they found 8-month-old Sebastian Hull unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the baby was left alone in the bathtub for an extended period of time. Hull checked on the baby after 15-20 minutes and found him floating in the water.

The cause of death was ruled drowning.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.