19-year-old woman found dead at Ypsilanti apartment complex

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A 19-year-old woman was found dead in an Ypsilanti apartment complex Saturday night, according to Ypsilanti police.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

At approximately 9 p.m., police said they were dispatched to the area of LeForge and Huron River Drive for a report of a male subject making threats.

Police said a male located in the street armed with knives appeared to have blood on his clothing.

The subject was detained and after the initial on-scene investigation, officers responded to an apartment on the 700 block of Green Road and found the deceased 19-year-old woman.

Police said at this at this time there is no information that would lead investigators to believe that there are any outstanding suspects, nor is there any danger to the public at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.