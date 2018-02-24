1st set of water tests show no contamination in Livonia; city remains under boil water advisory

LIVONIA, Mich. - The first set of water tests in Livonia showed no contamination Saturday.

The city remains under a boil water advisory until a second set of tests come back showing no contamination after a water main break Thursday night caused low water pressure.

Officials recommend boiling water for at least one minute before use and using boiled or bottled water for drinking, washing dishes, or brushing teeth.

The water main belongs to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA). The city of Livonia said there was a transmission issue with the water main along Schoolcraft Road (I-96 Service Drive) from Stark Road to Middlebelt Road.

Water was spilling onto I-96 on Thursday night causing a big traffic problem. Vehicles were being averted off of the freeway at Middlebelt Road, but it was clear for traffic Friday morning.

The city said extensive road repairs are needed. Eastbound Schoolcraft Road east of Middlebelt Road remains closed to traffic and is expected to be closed for several days. Access to the on-ramp for eastbound I-96 is available.

The GLWA said in a statement Friday morning the break has been isolated and excavation is underway to determine the number of pipe sections needed to be replaced. A replacement pipe is being ordered Friday and repairs are expected to begin Saturday.

Meanwhile, Livonia city officials said the boil water advisory will remain in effect until at least Sunday as the GLWA is taking water samples.

"Following the result, they have to wait 24 hours then take a second round of samples," said city spokesman Brian Wilson. "Earliest the boil water will be lifted is Sunday."

Nearby Redford Township also was under a boil water advisory. That's been lifted.

