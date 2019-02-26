2 adults, 5 children injured in mobile home fire in Imlay City

Several people were injured in a fire Feb. 26, 2019 at a mobile home in Imlay City. (WDIV)

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - Several people including children were injured Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire in Imlay City.

Overall, two adults and five children were transported to a hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The home is located in the Maple Grove Communities neighborhood on Almont Avenue. It has sustained severe fire damage.

Michigan State Police investigators are helping determine the cause of the fire.

Here is video of the fire damage:

