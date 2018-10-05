2 arraigned after allegedly pulling gun on Troy Walmart employee, fleeing police

TROY, Mich. - Two people were arraigned on charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Walmart in Troy.

Chay Ryan Beckett was charged with armed robbery, fleeing and eluding, home invasion and two counts of malicious destruction of police property.

Christina Maria Vlaz was charged with armed robbery.

Police said Beckett and Vlaz were trying to steal televisions at Walmart. Store employees tried to stop them and Beckett allegedly pointed a gun at the employees.

Troy police officers found the suspects in the parking lot in a silver Honda Civic. Police said Beckett was driving and rammed one of the police vehicles.

During the pursuit, Vlaz jumped out of the car and began to flee on foot.

When officers tried to block the vehicle, Beckett pulled away, colliding with a patrol car, and continued to flee.

Officers again tried to block Beckett's vehicle, and the suspect slowed, left the car in drive and fled on foot. The vehicle again collided with a patrol car.

Beckett entered a house on Bywood Road without permission and told the woman inside to give him her car keys. The woman did not give him her car keys.

ORIGINAL: Police: Man, woman lead officers on chase after pulling gun on Troy Walmart employee

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.