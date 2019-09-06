2 arrested after fatal shooting during fake marijuana sale outside Warren Taco Bell, police say

WARREN, Mich. - Two men were arrested and charged with murder after they shot and killed a 23-year-old man who was in a car with someone the men were supposed to sell marijuana to in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Warren, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday outside the Taco Bell on Eight Mile Road near Ryan Road, according to authorities.

Officials said Danny Ray Richards, 23, was sitting in the passenger seat of a 2005 Mercedes Benz with his aunt's boyfriend, who was planning to buy marijuana from two men, later identified as Deonte Theodore Rice and Anthony Walker.

Police said Richards' sister was parked next to them in another car because they were going to a party together. His aunt's boyfriend planned to take the marijuana to the party, according to authorities.

But Rice and Walker were planning to rob the man instead of sell him marijuana, police said. When the two men arrived, they fired shots into the car, striking Richards, according to officials.

Richards got out of the Mercedes and into his sister's car, police said. She took him to St. John Hospital, where he died, officials said.

After the shooting, Rice and Walker dragged the driver out of the Mercedes, took his Rolex, robbed him and took the car, according to authorities. One of them drove away in the Mercedes, and the other left in the vehicle in which they arrived, police said.

Authorities said they found the Mercedes burned an hour later in Detroit.

Police said they waited to see if the suspects would pawn the Rolex. They pawned the watch Tuesday morning, and by the afternoon, they were in custody, officials said.

Rice is charged with felony murder, carjacking, armed robbery and arson -- between $1,000 and $20,000.

Walker is charged with felony murder, carjacking, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and two felony firearm violations.

Deonte Theodore Rice (WDIV)

Anthony Walker (WDIV)

