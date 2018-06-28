2 arrested in Macomb County case involving mutual ex-girlfriend, fake Facebook account, nude photos

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two men were arrested last month after one of the men created a fake Facebook account of their mutual ex-girlfriend and used it to get nude photos of the other man, which he then posted on his social media pages, officials said.

Macomb County deputies were called April 5 to a home in Harrison Township for a harassment report.

Garrett McMahan, 39, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection worker, said another man was posting inappropriate pictures on his social media page. McMahan said the pictures were his own nude genitalia that he had sent to a 15-year-old girl.

The other man, Joshua Pringle, 32, had set up a fake Facebook profile for the girl, officials said. The girl was an ex-girlfriend of Pringle who McMahan later dated, according to authorities.

Police said Pringle set up the fake profile, pretending to be the girl, and asked McMahan to be a friend. When McMahan accepted, the two became friends on Snapchat, and McMahan sent pictures of his nude genitalia to who he believed was a 15-year-old girl, according to officials.

Pringle then took the images and posted them on McMahan's social media page, police said.

Pring was charged with one count of attempted unlawful posting of a message, which is a misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months of probation and a fine.

McMahan is charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony, and one count of using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime, a 10-year felony.

McMahan was arraigned Thursday in Clinton Township. He is being held on $100,000 bail and isn't allowed to have contact with minors or use a computer. If he is released on bond, he must wear a tether.

McMahan is scheduled to return to court July 11.

