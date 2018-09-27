2 assaulted in Pontiac home invasion

PONTIAC, Mich. - A home invasion turned violent Wednesday afternoon in Pontiac when two people were assaulted.

According to authorities, Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1200 block of Circle Drive on a report of a stabbing. Deputies found a 42-year-old man lying on the ground in the parking lot of the apartment complex suffering from a stab wound. Due to his injuries, authorities were unable to question him.

A second victim, a 27-year-old woman, was found who suffered a minor injury and was able to talk. She told authorities she was with her boyfriend when they heard a knock at the door. Three men opened the door and entered the apartment and demanded money. One man assaulted both victims.

The three men left with the victim's cellphones before fleeing.

The man was taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.