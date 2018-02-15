2 brothers ambushed, killed by gunmen outside home on Ashton Street in Detroit

DETROIT - Two brothers were shot and killed when they were ambushed outside a home early Thursday morning in the 14000 block of Ashton Street.

The brothers were with their mother, two other siblings and a family friend when the attack happened. Police believe the gunmen could have been trying to rob them but it's unclear if anything was taken.

The family was returning home from running errands about 12:30 a.m. The mother, who is in her 70s and has a broken leg, was helped into the home. The two brothers went back outside he house to retrieve items from the car. That's when they were ambushed by at least two gunmen wearing masks.

The brothers were shot and killed outside in the backyard of the home. The family friend was armed with a gun and returned gunfire. The gunmen fled the area.

A detailed description of the suspects is not available. They were wearing hoodies and dark ski masks.

Police do have a person of interest in custody and continue to search for the gunmen.

