2-car collision on Eight Mile Road injures 4, including a 2-year-old boy

DETROIT - A collision Sunday night left multiple people injured in Detroit.

According to authorities, the collision occurred near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Sherwood Street. A silver car was traveling northbound on Sherwood Street when it collided with a tow truck that was headed westbound on Eight Mile Road.

All occupants were transported to a local hospital.

The 20-year-old driver of the tow truck is stable. The 25-year-old driver of the car is in critical condition. A 34-year-old occupant is in serious condition, and a 2-year-old boy is stable.

The investigation is ongoing.



