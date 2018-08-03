2 cases of influenza A confirmed after exposure to pigs at Livingston County fair

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. - Two cases of influenza A have been confirmed in people who were exposed to swine at the Fowlerville Family Fair.

The fair was held from July 23-28. Several pigs from the fair tested positive for swine flu on July 27. Lab tests are being performed to determine if the flu viruses in the pigs and ill persons are the same strain. Other fair attendees also reported influenza-like illness and are being tested, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

Symptoms of swine flu in people are similar to the seasonal flu and can include fever, cough, runny nose and sometimes body aches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Sometimes swine flu causes severe disease even in healthy people, such as pneumonia. It can also lead to death.

“We are urging those who visited the swine barn at the Fowlerville Fair to monitor their health and follow up with their health care provider if they start feeling ill,” said Dr. Eden Wells, MDHHS chief medical executive. “It can take up to 10 days for symptoms to appear and some individuals can develop serious complications.”

Individuals with health questions can call the Livingston County Health Department Nurse on Call line at 517-552-6882 and leave their name and phone number. Health care providers with questions about testing options for swine flu can find information on the LCHD website or call 517-552-6882.

Currently, there is no vaccine for swine flu and the seasonal flu vaccine will not protect against swine flu; however, antiviral drugs, such as Tamiflu and Relenza, are effective in treating swine flu. Early treatment works best and may be especially important for people with a high-risk condition.

Steps you can take to protect yourself and prevent the spread of illness:

• Refrain from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.

• Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or similar items into pig areas.

• Anyone who is at high risk of serious flu complications and is planning to attend a fair should avoid pigs and swine barns.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

• Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms.

• If you are sick, stay home from work or school until your illness is over.

• Avoid close contact with sick people.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it and wash your hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.