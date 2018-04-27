2 charged after stealing from cars outside Macomb County gas stations, using stolen cards nearby

FRASER, Mich. - Two people have been charged in connection with thefts from vehicles at a Fraser gas station, and the pair allegedly committed similar crimes at Clinton Township gas stations as well.

Police said Renee Yedell and Samer Beydoun, of Detroit, were charged with conspiracy, larceny and drug possession.

Renee Yedell and Samer Beydoun (WDIV)

Beydoun is accused of climbing into the back seat of an orange Dodge Nitro on Thursday while its owner was inside the Speedway at 14 Mile and Utica roads. He rifled through the car while the car's owner pumped gas before sneaking away.

Beydoun and Yedell also allegedly committed another robbery at the same gas station earlier, and possibly a few more at a different gas station.

A Fraser police officer believed cash and credit cards stolen during the robberies may have been used immediately. The officer was correct, as the pair attempted to use cards at a Meijer store a mile from the gas station.

"He wasn't very smart and parked illegally in front of the entrance door, so he kind of stuck out there," Lt. Mike Pettyes said.

Beydoun and Yedell had a lot to say in court.

"I didn't conspire," Yedell said. "I didn't do anything. I wanted to mail it back to her."

Beydoun has a long criminal history that dates back to 2002, as well as three current warrants. His license has been suspended 71 times.

Police are searching for the victim who owns the Nitro, who is asked to call Fraser police at 586-293-1425.

