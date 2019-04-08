2 charged with accepting bribes in connection with Detroit's blight demolition scandal

DETROIT - Federal prosecutors have charged two men with accepting bribes connected to Detroit's blight demolition program.

The demolition program has been under scrutiny since 2015 and these are the first charges to stem from the investigation. It's alleged more than $372,000 in bribes were accepted.

Both men who were charged are former employees of Detroit contractor The Adamo Group. The men are scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday.

