2 charged with accepting bribes in Detroit demolition probe

DETROIT - Federal prosecutors have an ongoing corruption probe into Detroit's $250 million demolition program.

The program has been under scrutiny since 2015 and Monday, charges that stem from the investigation were unsealed.

Two men are accused of pocketing thousands of dollars to steer contracts to contractors willing and able to be bribed. Both men are former employees of Detroit contractor The Adamo Group.

Anthony Daguanno, a 61-year-old man from New Baltimore, worked for The Adamo Group and is accused of pocketing $372,000 in bribes. According to authorities, he got the cash for helping another contractor get Detroit demolition jobs.

Aradondo Haskins worked for the same group until he left to work for the city of Detroit's building authority. He's accused of providing confidential information to other contractors to help them undercut their competitors. Authorities said Haskins got more than $25,000 in bribes.

Detroit has received more than $250 million in federal monies to assist in bringing down blighted structures, but questions are being raised about where that money was going. The bidding process and the actual demolition standards used have been swirling for years.

Both men are expected to appear in federal court Tuesday.

