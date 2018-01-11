2 charged in Macomb County massage parlor prostitution sting; authorities search for manager

Liu Kui (left) and Lanjun Zhao (right) were charged with running a house of prostitution in Macomb Township. (WDIV)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people were charged with keeping a house of prostitution under the guise of a massage parlor in Macomb Township.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team received several tips about the establishment in Sept. 2017 and detectives began surveillance at the location at 21 Mile and Hayes roads.

Authorities said detectives were solicited by workers at the establishment.

A search warrant was executed in Jan. 2018 at the massage parlor and a home in Madison Heights.

Kui Liu, 61, and Lanjun Zhao, 52, were taken into custody and charged with keeping a house of prostitution and using a computer to commit a crime.

Authorities said Liu is the owner of the massage parlor and Zhao is the manager.

An arrest warrant was issued for a third woman, Zhiping Zhong, 59. Investigators said Zhong is another manager at the parlor. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the Zhong. She is described as Asian, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has black shoulder-length hair. She drives a silver Nissan Versa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s S.E.T. unit at 586-493-4861.

