2 children in critical condition after car hit by suspected drunk driver in Detroit

DETROIT - Two children are in critical condition after the car they were in was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Detroit's west side.

It happened Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. in the area of West Chicago and Forrer.

Police say the children were in 2008 Saturn that was stopped in a turn lane when they were hit by the driver of a 2002 GMC Sierra.

The children, a three-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl, are listed in critical condition.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was arrested under the suspicious of operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.