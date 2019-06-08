2 children killed after truck crashes into Amish horse-drawn carriage in southern Michigan

The state police say the two adults and five children who were in the carriage were ejected when the truck hit it Friday night in Algansee Township.

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish horse-drawn carriage in southern Michigan, killing two children and seriously injuring two others and a woman who were in the carriage.

The state police say the two adults and five children who were in the carriage were ejected when the truck hit it Friday night in Algansee Township.

The children who were killed were 6 and 2 years old. Two other young children have life-threatening injuries. Police say the truck's driver was intoxicated.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.