DETROIT - Two children were injured after being hit by a car outside their school on the Detroit's west side.

The students were both hit after dismissal at Samuel Gompers Elementary-Middle School.

The children were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. The situation is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

The driver allegedly got out of the car to apologize, but then drove off.

