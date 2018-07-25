2 construction workers hurt after driver fleeing 3-vehicle wreck crashes on I-75 in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. - Two construction workers were taken to a hospital Wednesday after they were struck by a driver fleeing a three-vehicle crash on I-75 in Taylor, police said.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on northbound I-75 at Allen Road. Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and one driver drove away from the scene.

The fleeing driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed, injuring two road construction workers, police said.

Both workers were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. One is in critical condition and the other has minor injuries, according to officials.

The driver was taken into custody, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers are at the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Only one lane of northbound I-75 is open, police said.

