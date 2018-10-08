2 critically injured in shooting on Detroit's west side, police say

Two people were shot Monday near the intersection of Greenfield and Seven Mile roads on Detroit's west side, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Two people have been shot near the intersection of Greenfield and West Seven Mile roads on Detroit's west side, police said.

Police sources told Local 4 that two people inside a Mr. Steve's work truck were shot near the intersection.

Both people are in critical condition, officials said.

The Coney Island restaurant and the Mobile gas station at the location are closed, according to officials.

Officials haven't released any information about the shooter or where the shots came from. It's unclear if there have been any arrests in the case.

Seven Mile Road is closed at Greenfield Road as police continue to investigate the shooting.

