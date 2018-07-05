2 dead after pickup truck leaves road, strikes teens walking in Monroe County

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two teens were killed Wednesday when they were struck by a pickup truck while walking in Bedford Township.

Authorities said a Ford F-150 was traveling east on Sterns, east of Hidden Valley Drive, about 12:34 p.m. when it drove across the shoulder and onto the easement, hitting the victims. Authorities believe the teens, 13 and 16, were walking east on the lawn area of a private residence when they were hit.

The victims were pronounced dead at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

The driver, a 49-year-old Erie man, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Two passengers, a 32-year-old Toledo woman and a man, immediately fled the scene when the truck stopped, police said.

Authorities don't believe texting, speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7715.

