2 dead, multiple injured in crash on Telegraph Road in Monroe County

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A serious rollover crash killed two people and prompted the closure of Telegraph Road in Monroe County on Friday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: At least 1 dead in rollover crash on Telegraph Road in Monroe County

The rollover crash involved a van, which rolled onto a lawn. The van was from a group home in Taylor and its passengers had been out on a field trip at Caulder's Dairy farm.

The van was on Heiss Road in Frenchtown Township and the driver pulled in front of a truck on Telegraph Road.

"It was too quick," said witness Rick Dye. "The truck driver didn't have time to react."

Police confirmed 10 people were involved in the collision -- one in the truck and nine in the van.

A 60-year-old man was killed in the crash.

A 66-year-old woman involved in the crash died at about 8 p.m. at the Beaumont Hospital in Trenton.

The nine others were transported to hospitals across the region.

An update from Michigan State Police Saturday morning said three victims remain in critical condition, while two victims are stable and two others were discharged from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Monroe Post. No additional information was provided.

