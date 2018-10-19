2 Detroit-area home health agency owners sentenced in connection with Medicare fraud

WASHINGTON - Two Detroit-area home health agency owners were sentenced to prison for their roles in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud Medicare by billing for home health services that were not provided, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Hafiz Tahir, 49, and Tasneem Tahir, 44, both of Brownstown, Michigan, were sentenced to 10 and six years in prison, respectively. They were also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $9,674,575 and $4,447,667, respectively, jointly and severally with their co-conspirators.

They were also ordered to forfeit their interest in $226,000 located in a Lebanese bank, two pieces of real property and cash in lieu of two vehicles.

They both pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to pay and receive health care kickbacks.

They admitted they paid illegal kickbacks in exchange for the referral of Medicare beneficiaries to home health agencies that they owned. They also admitted that between 2009 and 2017, they submitted false claims to Medicare for home health services not provided.

Hafiz Tahir and Tasneem Tahir were charged along with Hoda Sabbagh, aka Donna Hamadani, 54, of Milford, Michigan; Emma King, 69, of Detroit, Michigan; and Antonio Kho, 72, of Oak Park, Michigan. King and Kho pleaded guilty and are pending sentencing. Sabbagh is a fugitive.

