DETROIT - Police said a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were hospitalized in serious condition with burns Saturday.

According to authorities, the teenagers were in a garage with others throwing matches at each other. The 14-year-old threw a match at the 13-year-old, igniting a nearby gasoline container.

Police said the teens are expected to be stable soon.

