2 Detroit marijuana dispensary break-ins believed to be connected

DETROIT - Police are investigating two separate marijuana dispensary break-ins in Detroit and they believe the same crew could be responsible for both.

One break-in happened at Plan B Wellness Center on 8 Mile Road on Detroit's west side and the other was at Botaniq in Corktown. The thieves backed into the store with the bumper of their car and then entered the dispensary.

The first incident happened Sunday at the Plan B Center. Detroit police released video of a white truck leaving the scene.

Richard Sarfoh with Botaniq said the break-in occurred at the dispensary on Rose Parks Boulevard Monday. Their dispensary was also smashed in with a truck.

“It was a white Ram truck, full speed back, four to six people jump in and started ransacking everything,” Sarfoh said.

Video shows suspects wearing dark clothing, ski masks and gloves. Sarfoh said they stole about $2,000 worth of marijuana edibles.

“We been going through the application process for the last 18 months. We've been state approved, went through all of the right steps and of course somebody wants a piece of our pie and this is what happens,” Sarfoh said.

Police are looking for a white Surburban SUV and a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.