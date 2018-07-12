2 Detroit men charged with hacking into pump, stealing 600 gallons of gas

DETROIT - Two men have been charged with hacking into a pump at a Marathon gas station in Detroit and stealing around 600 gallons of gasoline.

Damon Blocker, 29, and Reginald Hollien, 34, both of Detroit, are accused of stealing from the Marathon gas station in the 17800 block of Seven Mile Road around 12:50 p.m. June 23.

Blocker and Hollien are accused of selling the gas and accepting cash.

When attendants at the gas station discovered what was happening and tried to disable the pump by computer, they couldn't shut it off. They eventually had to activate an emergency shutoff, disabling all pumps at the station, police said.

"The alleged actions of these defendants show a critical need for the protection of businesses in Wayne County," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "We must ensure that businesses in this county are fully supported and protected."

Blocker and Hollien left the station, but were arrested Monday by Detroit police. They are charged with using a computer to commit a crime, organized retail crime and larceny $1,000 to $20,000.

Blocker and Hollien were arraigned Wednesday. Blocker is being held on $75,000 bail and Hollien is being held on $50,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

