2 Detroit men sentenced for robbery, shooting of transgender woman on Woodward Avenue

DETROIT - Two Detroit men have been sentenced in connection with the shooting and robbery of a transgender woman on Woodward Avenue.

Charles Marion Brown, 21, was charged with assault with intent to commit murder, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, armed robbery resulting in serious injury, armed robbery, fleeing and eluding felon in possession of a firearm, second offense habitual offender, and felony firearms violations. He was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison.

Jujuan Alexon Williams, 19, was charged with armed robbery resulting in serious injury, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, fourth offense habitual offender and felony firearms violations. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

The shooting happened Nov. 17 at about 1:50 a.m. in the 17800 block of Woodward Avenue.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 men arrested after transgender woman robbed, shot on Detroit's west side

Authorities said Brown and Williams pulled up in a red GMC Yukon and pulled a gun on a transgender woman, telling her to drop everything and run. She dropped her purse and began to run.

The gunman fired five shots. The victim was struck three times.

One of the men picked up the purse and fled the scene.

Officers later located the vehicle and a brief pursuit ensued. Williams was taken into custody and Brown escaped on foot. He was found Nov. 18.

