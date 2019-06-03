2 Detroit police sergeants charged in 2018 Greektown parking lot incident

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged two Detroit police sergeants in connection with a Greektown parking lot incident that happened last year.

Detroit police sergeants Raytheon Martin, 40, and Lacell Rue,35, were both charged Monday.

Worthy's office said the incident happened on July 22, 2018, at 2:55 a.m., in the lobby of the Greektown Casino parking garage.

Martin and Rue allegedly had a verbal exchange with a 26-year-old Detroit man. During the exchange Martin reportedly struck the man in back of the head and punched him multiple times while he was on the ground. Rue tased the man twice. During the assault the victim was not aggressive with the officers, Worthy's office said.

The entire incident was captured on video.

Both sergeants were arraigned this morning in the 36th District Court. Martin was arraigned on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm. Martin and Rue were both charged with misconduct in office, and assault and battery.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 13 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for June 20 before Judge E. Lynise Weeks-Bryant.

"Now that the matter is in progress we will not release or comment on any allegations or evidence. The evidence in the case will come out on the record in court,” said assistant prosecutor Maria Miller.

