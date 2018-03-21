2 Detroit teenagers arrested after shots fired at gas station in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Two 18-year-old men from Detroit have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a gas station in Harper Woods, police said.

Officials were called to the Sunoco gas station at 19930 Kelly Road around 6:30 p.m. on March 14 for reports of a fight.

Investigators said that, during the fight, Wayne Wallace pulled out a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and fired five shots at three people. Nobody was struck by the shots, and Wallace fled in a black Chevy driven by Hernandez Ruffin, police said.

Harper Woods detectives identified Wallace and Ruffin, and they were arrested Friday in Detroit.

Wallace and Ruffin were charged Monday in 32-A District Court in front of Judge Daniel S. Palmer.

Wallace is charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, three counts of felonious assault, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and nine felony firearms violations.

Hernandez is charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Wallace is being held on $150,000 bail. Ruffin is being held on $20,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 28.

