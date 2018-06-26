2 dog spots set up for residents to leave pets while eating, shopping in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. - Sometimes being "in the doghouse" isn't such a bad thing, especially if the doghouse is climate-controlled.

"Puppy parking" worked in the Big Apple, and now it has made its way to Ferndale.

There are many people who walk their dogs in Ferndale, but they might not feel comfortable tying up their pets at a restaurant or store.

Now, there's a new alternative. It's air-conditioned and lockable. It's called "puppy parking."

The idea came from a Brooklyn-based company, but now, there are two in Ferndale, thanks to Shane Hudson, who doesn't like the idea of tying pets up outside.

"I think we've seen the news of dog thefts," Hudson said. "Open yourself to liability. Dog is tied up, it bites a passerby."

The marketing manager for the Kramer Restaurant Group set up two dog spots for anyone who downloads the app to use.

"Reserve 15 minutes ahead of time," he said. "Unlock is as simple as pressing a button. Instead of running out every few minutes, you have the option of viewing the dog on camera. It also tells you the fan is on, tells you the house temperatures and how long the session is."

It's 30 cents per minute. Right now, the only two are behind Pops for Italian and Rosie O'Grady's but Hudson hopes the idea will expand to the entire neighborhood.

