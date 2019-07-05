2 drivers flee scene of 3-car crash that left 12-year-old boy seriously injured, Detroit police say

A Buick Regal involved in a hit-and-run crash around midnight on the Fourth of July in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Two drivers fled the scene of a three-car crash that left a 12-year-old boy critically injured, according to Detroit police.

The crash happened around midnight in the area of Whittier Avenue and McKinney Street on the city's east side, police said.

A 2004 tan Marquis rear-ended a white SUV, according to authorities. A black 2018 Buick Regal was also involved in the crash, officials said.

The 28-year-old woman driving the Marquis fled the scene, police said. The white SUV also fled the scene, according to officials.

A 12-year-old boy in the Regal flew out of his seat and hit his head on the windshield, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The father of the 12-year-old was not injured in the crash, according to authorities.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.