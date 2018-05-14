2 firefighters injured rescuing woman from house fire in Redford Township

Two firefighters were injured rescuing a woman from a house fire in Redford Township on Monday, May 14, 2018. (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Emergency crews successfully rescued a woman trapped inside a house fire Monday in Redford Township.

The fire happened on Nathaline, north of Plymouth Road.

Authorities said the fire started in the basement.

A man was able to escape the fire before crews arrived on the scene. His mother was still in the home and firefighters had to break a window to rescue her.

Two firefighters were injured. Authorities said they were shocked when they came in contact with a live wire in the basement of the home.

Several dogs and cats were also rescued. At least two cats did not survive.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.