2 homes in Taylor destroyed by fire; no injuries reported

TAYLOR, Mich. - Two homes in Taylor were destroyed by fire Monday, displacing two families.

The fire started about 4 p.m. at one of the homes on Wick Road. Flames quickly spread to the house and garage nextdoor.

Fire crews struggled to control the fire due to multiple downed power lines. Firefighters also said other neighbors are lucky the flames did not spread toward them due to the windy conditions.

"We heard the explosion. We could see the power lines popping. Within 25 minutes we could see it move over to the second house. It looked like everyone got out of there safely," said neighbor Shannon Bridges.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

