2 homes with relative in common targeted by gunfire in Pontiac, police say

Police said shots were fired into two homes in Pontiac. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - The residents of two homes in Pontiac that were targeted by gunfire this week believe the recent actions of a relative in common is to blame, according to police.

Oakland County deputies were called to the 20 block of Waldo Street for reports of shots fired into a home. Deputies said the residence had been hit by multiple gunshots and they found several spent shell casings in the street and bullet fragments inside the home.

The 64-year-old woman said she didn't see who fired the shots into her home, and nobody was hurt, police said.

A few minutes later, deputies were called to the 200 block of Basset Street on reports of more gunfire, police said.

A 45-year-old woman told police she had heard gunshots outside her home. When she looked out her window, she noticed there were two bullet holes in the front glass door and one bullet hole in a front window.

The woman said she didn't see the shooter and nobody in the home was hurt. There was a 5-year-old boy home at the time, officials said.

Deputies found a spent shell casing on the sidewalk in front of the home that matched the shell casings recovered at the first home, police said.

Deputies learned both homeowners have a relative in common. The homeowners said they believe the shootings were in retaliation for that relative's recent actions, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.